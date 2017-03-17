Practical Insect Control Recommendations You Had To Hear

Many homeowners are nor sure what to do if they come across a pest problem in the home. Their first instinct is to grab the phone and call in the professionals. There is no need for this. You can exterminate these pests on your own. Keep reading to learn how.

Having mice in your home can be a real turn off, not mentioning they carry diseases. In order to exterminate mice in a family-friendly way, use disposable mouse traps. Line the mouse traps with peanut butter to attract mice. After the mouse takes the bait, the mouse trap should slam shut, and you can safely dispose.

Don't wait for a pest control problem to become an infestation; call a professional or take action on your own immediately. You might think that just because you've only seen one or two or that you don't see them often there isn't a big problem. Do something fast or you can expect big problems later.

Did you know that bugs and pests can get into your home through cracks or holes in your walls? Inspect the outside of your home for any cracks or holes. Depending on the type of material your home is made of, fill them with caulk to keep out the bugs and pests.

Know what pest you are dealing with. You can't combat what you don't understand. Not every pest control method works for every type of bug. You need to choose the right weapon to face your foe. So do your research. Search the internet for bugs that look like your pest, and see what types of methods work best.

If you spot bugs or pest in an apartment complex, you need to complain to your landlord immediately. You will not successfully eradicate the pest if you take action by yourself. The only way to get rid of pest is to treat the entire apartment complex at once, which means residents might have to stay somewhere else for a few days.

Mint is a great deterrent for keeping mice away. Plant mint plants all along the exterior of your home. This will cause mice to move elsewhere. If you've got mice, sprinkle some mint leaves near the affected areas. Usually, this keeps mice away. But, be sure the mint you use is fresh.

Put your pet's food and water away at night. Pet food is a great meal for most insects and rodents. Having water next to it will only give them something to wet their mouth with. Putting the food and water away will not get rid of the pests, but it will at least reduce where they can get food from.

If nothing you are doing is working, call a professional. There are trained professionals that you can use to help get rid of the bugs that are in your house already or prevent new ones from entering your home in the future. This could be the best investment that you ever make for your home.

Leaks in the water system must be repaired. Pests always look for sources of water. Drips can be sensed from pretty far away. Don't be the cause of your own infestation. Do a little work and save yourself from having to deal with bugs or rodents in your home.

If you have children, explain to them the rules around the house for eating. Make sure that you designate only one area of the home for eating to help reduce any infestations that you may have. If all members of the house are responsible for what they do, you will have less of a pest problem.

Search your attic for any holes in the foundation or in the insulation. You may not hear them, but mice can be living in your attic without your knowing. Simply take a look around a few times a year for any tell tale signs can help you stave off larger infestations.

While squirrels are cute, they can do a lot of damage if they get into the attic area of a home. Many times they chew through electrical wires, creating a fire hazard. Make sure any areas where cables or electrical wire enter the home is protected so they cannot chew a larger hole and gain access to the interior.

Put screens in your windows. Cool summer breezes are nice, but the insects and bugs that can come in are not so pleasant. While it might be true that you just use the air conditioning most of the time, remember that it can break down and power does go out. Be prepared.

Use peanut butter in your mousetrap. Many people follow the old tradition of using a piece of cheese, but the truth is that is does not works nearly as good as peanut butter does. Cheese goes stale and does not have nearly as strong of an odor. Use peanut butter and see how much faster it is to get rid of the rodent.

You now have the information you need to start a war with the pests in your home. Make it fun, and save yourself some money if you can by using the tips you've learned in this article. It's time to take over, and you can take matters out of the hands of the bugs.